Palestinian teen who died in Israeli prison showed signs of starvation: Report

Tel aviv: Starvation was likely the main cause of death for 17-year-old Walid Ahmad, a Palestinian teenager who died in Israeli custody, according to an Israeli doctor who observed the autopsy.

Ahmad, held for six months without charge, suffered from extreme malnutrition, colitis, and scabies, said Dr Daniel Solomon, a gastrointestinal surgeon who attended the autopsy at the family’s request. His report noted severe weight loss and muscle wasting, and cited complaints from Ahmad about inadequate food since at least December.

Ahmad collapsed and died last month in Megiddo Prison. An Israeli investigation is ongoing. Physicians for Human Rights Israel said Ahmad is the youngest Palestinian prisoner to die since the Gaza war began. He was detained during a September raid in the West Bank for allegedly throwing stones.

Solomon observed the autopsy on March 27 at Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, which has not released its findings. The family’s lawyer confirmed Solomon had court approval to attend. Experts said colitis rarely kills young patients but can be fatal when combined with severe malnutrition and dehydration. Signs of scabies and possible lung damage were also reported.

Ahmad’s family said he was healthy before arrest and appeared frail in court. They have yet to receive a death certificate and are demanding the return of his body.