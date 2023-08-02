Palestinian opens fire in West Bank

Maale Adumim: A Palestinian gunman opened fire in an Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem on Tuesday, wounding at least five people before being shot and killed, Israeli police said.

The shooting outside a shopping mall in the sprawling Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, in the occupied West Bank, was the latest in the most violent stretch of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the territory in nearly two decades.

The Palestinian assailant, dressed as a security guard in a neon vest, was

shot and killed by an off-duty Israeli police officer in Maale Adumim who had heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene.