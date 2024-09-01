Palestinian militants kill 3 Israeli police in the West Bank

Jerusalem: Palestinian militants killed three Israeli police officers on Sunday when they opened fire on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has carried out large-scale raids in recent days.

The attack took place along a road in the southern West Bank. The raids have mainly been focused on urban refugee camps in the northern part of the territory, where Israeli forces have traded fire with militants on a near-daily basis since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

One of the officers killed was Roni Shakuri, 61, from the southern town of Sderot near the Gaza border, police said.

His daughter, Mor, who was also a police officer, was killed in a battle with Hamas militants when they tried to take over the Sderot police station during the October 7 attack.