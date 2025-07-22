Pak’s ruling coalition secures 2/3rd majority in upper house

Islamabad: Pakistan’s ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif secured a two-thirds majority in the Senate after the results of the recently held elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly were announced.

Senate, the upper house in Pakistan’s parliament, is elected indirectly by provincial assemblies.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly went for polls on Monday to elect eleven senators. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) got six seats in the elections, while opposition parties won five seats, according to the result announced by the Speaker of the provincial assembly.

As per the results, the composition of the Senate changed, where the ruling coalition of the Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and others got a two-thirds majority in the house of 96 members.

The PPP with 26 seats is the largest party, the PML-N has 20 seats, while the other coalition parties have 12 seats, as per the results announced.