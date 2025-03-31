Pak’s Punjab: World Bank okays $300m for clean air initiative

Islamabad: The World Bank has approved a USD 300 million loan to help Pakistan tackle air pollution in Punjab.

The Punjab Clean Air Programme (PCAP), backed by the International Development Association, will support the province’s Smog Mitigation Action Plan. It aims to cut PM2.5 levels by 35 per cent over a decade, improving air quality and public health. Measures include 5,000 super seeders to curb crop burning, 600 electric buses, expanded air monitoring, and improved fuel testing. The programme also emphasises public engagement to raise awareness of pollution sources, health risks, and mitigation strategies.