Pak’s new Prez to be elected on March 9; Zardari frontrunne

The polling to elect Pakistan’s new President will be held on March 9, the election commission announced on Friday, a position that former president Asif Ali Zardari is almost certain to win again after nearly 11 years.

The new president would replace the incumbent Dr Arif Alvi, whose five-year term ended last year.

However, he has continued since the new electoral college was not yet formed.

Alvi’s successor could not be elected due to the absence of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies which were dissolved in August 2023 ahead of the February 8 general elections.