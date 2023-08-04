Pak’s NA to be dissolved on August 9: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has told the coalition partners that he would recommend the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, three days before the end of its term and setting the stage for general elections in the cash-strapped country.

Sharif at a dinner reception hosted in honour of the ruling allies at the Prime Minister’s House on Thursday said the National Assembly or the lower house of Parliament would stand dissolved as soon as the President signs the notification he plans to send to him, the Pakistani media reported on Friday.

Sharif, also President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, has repeatedly said that his government will dissolve the National Assembly and the election commission will announce general elections under the provisions of the Constitution. However, if, for any reason, the president does not sign the advice, the 342-member Assembly will be automatically dissolved after 48 hours of receiving the prime minister’s notification.

The move will prompt general elections in Pakistan within 90 days as the ruling coalition government gets ready to face polls after the five-year term of Parliament on August 12. The Constitution provides that if the assembly

completes its tenure, elections are to be held in 60 days, but in case of premature dissolution - which will be the case here - this period is extended to 90 days. The prime minister will send a notification to President Arif Alvi for the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

At the reception, Sharif apprised the participants that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had finalised consultations within the party, and the premier would begin a final round of discussions with allies on the caretaker set-up on Friday.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has passed a bill, which will help the country avoid the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list forever if it is enforced and properly implemented. The lower house of Parliament passed the bill on Thursday that seeks to form a central authority to

curb money laundering and terror financing, bringing all institutions related to the FATF under one command.

Sharif has also indicated that Nawaz Sharif, three-time former prime minister and his elder brother, who has been living in self-imposed exile in London since 2019 will return to Pakistan in the next few weeks.