Pak’s KPK elects new CM despite Oppn’s walkout

Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Suhail Afridi was on Monday elected as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during an assembly session marred by the opposition’s walkout.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati proceeded with voting despite the opposition’s walkout. Afridi secured 90 out

of 145 votes, while rival candidates from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F)(JUI-F), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) received none.

Grateful to party founder Imran Khan, Afridi said, “He chose someone who was a mere worker, belonged to a middle-class family, and had no familial

links to politics.”