Pak’s JF-17 jets set to participate in UK military airshow

BY Agencies18 July 2025 12:34 AM IST

Islamabad: Pakistan’s advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets are set to participate in a UK military airshow, the Air Force announced in a statement here on Thursday.

“PAF’s participation in RIAT (Royal International Air Tattoo), one of the world’s largest

military airshows, underscores Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to

showcasing its professional excellence,” the statement said, adding that the aircraft have already landed at the Royal Air Force

Base Fairford.

