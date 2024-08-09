Pak’s incumbent govt won’t last for more than 2 months: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that the incumbent government led by Shehbaz Sharif would not last for more than two months.

Talking to journalists in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail while appearing for hearing in a case of alleged corruption, Khan said he had enough time but the government was running out of steam.

“I am predicting this from prison that this government has only two months,” he said.

The former premier also announced that his party Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaaf (PTI) would not

accept an election if held under the supervision of the incumbent government.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government came to power after elections held on Feb 8 but Khan and his PTI party refused to accept the results and termed the government as fake.

During his talks with the media, he also referred to the comments he made on Wednesday, regarding conditional apology over the May 9 riots, and said that a wrong perception was created that he had sought an unconditional apology.

He clarified that he would apologise if the PTI activists were found involved in the violent protests

that broke out in the country last year following his arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in a corruption case.