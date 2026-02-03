Pak’s DM seeks deployment of large numbers of troops in Balochistan

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the government needed to deploy large numbers of troops in Balochistan due to the restive province’s vast geography, amid the serious security situation and recent surge in attacks.

His remarks came as the security forces killed 177 militants in operations after terrorists launched simultaneous attacks at 12 locations in the volatile province.

Addressing the National Assembly, Asif said that the troops battling rebels were handicapped by the vastness of the region.

“Balochistan constitutes over 40 per cent of Pakistan geographically...To control it is much more difficult than a populated city, and it needs deployment of massive forces. Our troops are deployed there and are in action against them (terrorists), but they are physically handicapped by guarding and patrolling such a big area,” he said.

He also highlighted the nexus between criminals and terrorists, adding that criminal gangs were operating under the banner of the banned Baloch Liberation Army, which protects smugglers. “In Balochistan, tribal elders, the bureaucracy and those running separatist movements have formed a nexus,” he said. agencies