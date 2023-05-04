‘Pak’s decision to attend SCO in India reflects its commitment’

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan’s decision to attend the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in India reflects its “commitment” to the SCO Charter and multilateralism as he asserted that his country was committed to playing its part to advance its shared values of peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Goa on Thursday to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, in the first such high-level visit to India from Pakistan since 2011.

Bilawal’s visit comes amid continued strain in ties between India and Pakistan on a number of issues including Islamabad’s continued support to cross-border terrorism.

“Pakistan’s decision to attend SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in India reflects our commitment to the SCO Charter & multilateralism,” Sharif tweeted. “We are committed to playing our part to advance our shared values of peace & stability in the region. We are all for win-win understandings based on connectivity, trade and mutually advantageous cooperation,” he further said.