Pakistan’s Senate passes bill amid protest by oppn, media

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Senate or the upper house on Tuesday passed the controversial cyberspace laws amidst protest by the opposition and the media.

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 or Peca laws was moved by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, days after its approval by the lower house.

The amendment adds Section 26(A) to the original Peca Act of 2016 to penalise perpetrators of “fake news” online, by providing that anyone who intentionally spreads, displays, or transmits false information likely to cause fear, panic, or unrest in society may face up to three years imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 2 million, or both. The bill now awaits President Asif Ali Zardari’s assent to become law.

The changes add a key provision for the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) tasked with regulating social media platforms and removing unlawful content.

The DRPA will have powers to investigate complaints, remove content, and enforce digital ethics. The amendments also redefine social media platforms and mandate compliance from social media companies, which may require registering and appointing local representatives.

While supporters believe the amendments are essential to combat fake news and hate speech, critics warn of potential censorship and misuse. The Senate passed the bill despite protests by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and journalists. Opposition leader Shibli Faraz criticised a bill he claims targets a political party, sparking protests by journalists and media organisations. The PFUJ condemned the amendments, calling them unconstitutional, while PM Shehbaz Sharif’s government defended the law as essential to curb

disinformation.