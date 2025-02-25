Pakistan’s Punjab police raid PTI leaders’ homes, offices

Lahore: Police in Punjab province of Pakistan raided offices and residences of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and arrested a dozen activists as the party announced the resumption of political activities, it said on Monday.

The Punjab police rounded up over a dozen PTI activists for making arrangements for holding workers conventions in Rawalpindi and other districts of the province, senior PTI leader from Punjab Shaukat Basra said.

“The sanctity of the homes of PTI lawmakers has been violated by those who stormed and vandalised them. The fascist regime functionaries justify their action by saying they are doing so on the army’s order,” Basra said.

Basra said over a dozen PTI activists, including Murree District General Secretary Safdar Zaman Satti, were arrested.

“This is a blatant example of political victimisation and injustice. Our only crime is our love for Imran Khan. We strongly condemn the illegal arrest,” he said.