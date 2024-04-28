Pakistan’s FM Ishaq Dar appointed as deputy PM

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was on Sunday appointed as the deputy prime minister of the country, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Dar, 73, a chartered accountant and a veteran politician, belongs to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

According to the notification, the appointment was made by Prime Minister Sharif “with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Dar, a close Sharif family associate, has served as finance minister in two previous governments. He was considered the party’s answer to all economic problems, serving as finance minister for the fourth time.