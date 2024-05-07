Pakistan’s ex-PM Nawaz Sharif files plea for acquittal in corruption case

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday filed a plea for acquittal in the Toshakhana corruption case in an accountability court in Islamabad. Sharif’s counsel Rana Muhammad Arif Khan submitted the petition in the case, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The prosecutor representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) stated in court that he would forward the application to NAB headquarters. The court issued notices on Sharif’s petition and adjourned the hearing till June 3.Earlier this month, NAB gave a clean chit to 74-year-old Sharif in a case related to the acquisition of a luxury vehicle from the gift repository (Toshakhana).

The anti-graft body submitted a report that read that the SC had passed instructions to investigate an alleged fake account associated with Sharif. Furthermore, the PML-N leader did not utilise funds from the alleged account to pay for the vehicle acquired from the Toshakhana.