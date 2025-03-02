Pakistan’s 6th polio case of 2025 reported from Sindh province

Islamabad Pakistan on Saturday reported another polio case, bringing this year’s total to six and hindering eradication efforts.

The latest case was detected in Thatta district, Sindh, one of the worst-affected

provinces last year.

“This is the fourth case from Sindh and the sixth nationwide this year,” an official statement said.

In 2024, Pakistan recorded 74 cases, with most from Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The country’s polio eradication programme continues mass vaccination drives. The first nationwide campaign of 2025 vaccinated over 45 million children, followed by a catch-up drive in Quetta and Karachi. Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the last polio-endemic nations, largely due to vaccine refusals fuelled by extremist propaganda.