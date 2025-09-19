Pakistanis displaced by flooding in Punjab return to find homes

Khanewal: Most of the 2.6 million people displaced by record floods in Pakistan’s Punjab province have returned home to find their houses damaged and their crops destroyed, as authorities promised Thursday to compensate all victims.

Flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains and water from overflowing dams in India since August has damaged 2.5 million acres of farmland and killed 118 people, according to Punjab relief commissioner, Nabil Javed.

In a statement, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority said August brought the province’s worst flooding on record.

Displaced families are returning now that the water is receding, he said, adding said authorities will begin a survey next week to assess damage to crops, homes and infrastructure in Punjab.