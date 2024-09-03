Pakistan witnessed 59 terror attacks in August

Islamabad: In continued increase in terror attacks, a total of 59 terrorist attacks occurred across Pakistan in August 2024 killing 84 people compared to 38 such attacks in the previous month, a media report said on Tuesday.

The August attacks take the total number of attacks in 2024 to 325, according to the digital database of security incidents managed by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.

These incidents include 29 attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 28 in Balochistan and two in Punjab, the PIPS data said, adding, as many as 84 people were killed and 166 others were injured, newspaper The Dawn said.

Also, since 2006, there have been 17,846 terrorist incidents in which 24,373 people have been killed and 48,085 others injured, according to the PIPS database.

Balochistan experienced 28 terrorist incidents during August 2024. Most of these terrorism-related casualties resulted from the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) orchestrated simultaneous attacks on August 26 in over seven districts of the province targeting security forces, non-Baloch people, mainly Punjabis, and national infrastructure.