Pakistan warns of ‘all-out’ war if Turkey talks fail with Afghans

Islamabad: Pakistan and Afghanistan held the second round of talks in Istanbul to establish a joint monitoring and oversight mechanism to curb terrorist movements across the border even as Islamabad warned that war was still an option if talks failed to address its chief concern about terrorism.

Dozens of soldiers, civilians and terrorists were killed in clashes earlier this month, creating a war-like situation but peace was restored temporarily on October 19 after the two sides held talks -- facilitated by Qatar and Turkey -- in Doha.

As agreed in Doha, the second round of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban was held on Saturday in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Radio Pakistan quoted official sources saying that the discussions were focused on establishing a joint monitoring and oversight mechanism to curb cross-border terrorist movements and addressing trade barriers.

The two sides also explored the possibility of reaching a long-term political understanding. Geo News reported that Pakistan handed over a comprehensive counterterrorism plan to the Afghan Taliban during the second round of talks between the two sides.

Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, speaking to reporters in his home town of Sialkot, warned of an “all-out war” with the Afghan Taliban regime if the talks failed, adding that the outcome of the negotiations would be known by tomorrow, if not today.

The defence minister noted that no hostilities had occurred along the border over the past four to five days, stating that 80 per cent of the points agreed between the two countries during the first round of talks in Doha were being implemented.

He hoped that Pakistan and Afghanistan would agree to a deal that would ensure long-lasting peace in the region. Recalling the first round of talks, the defence minister said that he felt an urge for peace during the negotiations.