Pakistan troops foil suicide attack on camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Pakistani security forces on Friday foiled a suicide attack o

n their camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing four terrorists, including the suicide bomber, officials said.

According to security officials, the terrorists attempted to target the security forces’ camp in Mir

Ali area of North Waziristan district when a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the boundary wall, triggering a

powerful explosion.

Three other militants who tried to storm the camp were gunned down by the security personnel before they could enter, they said, adding that there were no casualties among the troops.