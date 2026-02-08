‘Pakistan to attend inaugural summit of Gaza peace board’
Islamabad: Pakistan has been invited to attend the inaugural summit of the Board of Peace for Gaza and the country is expected to attend the meeting to be held in the US on February 19, media reports said Sunday.
US President Donald Trump unveiled the board in January as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It is being projected by Washington as a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond.
