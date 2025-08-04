Pakistan supports Iran’s right to develop nuclear capability for peaceful purposes

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday supported Iran’s right to develop nuclear capability for peaceful purposes, as the tw

o sides signed several agreements to expand cooperation in multiple fields.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who arrived in Islamabad on Saturday, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his official residence.

At a joint press conference following their meeting, Sharif emphasised that Iran has the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which has been at the centre of the ongoing tensions with Israel.

“Pakistan stands with Iran for the acquisition of peaceful nuclear power,” he said.

Interestingly, Sharif’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, which has designated Pakistan a “major non-NATO ally”, over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

In June, Israel and the US launched coordinated airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following the attacks.

During the press conference, Prime Minister Sharif condemned “Israeli aggression” against Iran and expressed solidarity with Tehran’s right to self-defence.