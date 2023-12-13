Pakistan SC allows trial of civilians by military courts

Pakistan’s Supreme Court Wednesday allowed the trial of civilians by the military courts, conditionally suspending its October 23 ruling in which it had ordered authorities to conduct the hearing of the cases of ex-premier Imran Khan’s supporters arrested for their alleged role in May 9 violence in ordinary courts.

A six-member Supreme Court bench, in a 5-1 majority order, announced its verdict on a set of intra-court appeals (ICAs) challenging

its previous ruling. Justice Musarrat Hilali, the only woman judge on the bench, dissented from it.

During the hearing, Attorney General Mansoor Awan urged the court to conditionally allow the military trials of civilian suspects to be resumed.