Pakistan, Russia discuss terrorism threats, harp on continued vigilance

Islamabad: Underling the complexity of the terrorism landscape and the need for continued vigilance, Pakistan and Russia have jointly discussed global and regional terrorist threats, with a particular focus on the situations in their neighbourhood.

Senior officials of the two countries discussed the issue of combating terrorism at the 10th meeting of the Russia-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Combating International Terrorism and Other Challenges to Security held here on November 16.

“The two sides discussed at length the global and regional terrorist threats, with a particular focus on the situations in Afghanistan, Central and South Asia, and North Africa.

The dialogue underscored the complexity of the terrorism landscape and the need for continued vigilance,” a statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The two sides outlined their respective national strategies and measures in combating terrorism.

Pakistan and Russia shared their experiences and best practices, highlighting the importance of national efforts in the broader fight against terrorism, it said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, Additional Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and Ambassador Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation.

It was attended by experts from competent agencies of both states.

A matching statement from the Russian embassy in Pakistan said the two sides “reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen constructive counter-terrorism cooperation both on a bilateral basis and in international organisations, primarily at the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.”

The meeting also focused on countering radicalisation, preventing the use of modern technologies for terrorist purposes, the spread of terrorist and extremist ideology, and curbing the financing and other material support of terrorism, it added.

Both the countries agreed on the “need for comprehensive strategies to counter these challenges” even as the meeting concluded

with a reaffirmation of the commitment of both Pakistan and Russia to continue their cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The next meeting of the Working Group will be held in Moscow in 2024.