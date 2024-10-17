Pakistan, Russia agree to boost cooperation in trade, energy, education

Islamabad: Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday agreed to pursue robust dialogue and cooperation in the areas of trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology and education.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Islamabad on the sidelines of 23rd SCO Heads of Council of Heads of Government meeting.

According to Radio Pakistan, both the prime ministers discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations over the last two decades.

Sharif and Mishustin agreed to maintain close cooperation on all areas of mutual interest.

They also agreed on lingual exchanges among the two countries to enhance people-to-people relations and an increased cooperation among the banking sectors of the two countries to facilitate trade and investment.

Both the sides agreed to enhance cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Prime Minister Sharif recalled his first foreign visit to Moscow, expressing a desire to transform these warm memories into a lasting friendship with Russia. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening political, economic, and defense ties with the Russian Federation.

He also thanked Russia for supporting Pakistan’s BRICS membership bid, marking a step toward deeper collaboration on the global stage.

The prime minister also recalled his productive meeting with President Vladimir Putin in July this year in Astana during the course of which they had agreed to meaningful enhancement of relations between the two countries.

He also emphasised on the need of direct flights between Russia and Pakistan for enhanced connectivity between the two countries.

The Russian prime minister appreciated the remarkable arrangements done by Pakistan for the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.