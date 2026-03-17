Pakistan reported over 3,600 child abuse cases in 2025: Report

Islamabad: At least 3,630 child abuse cases were reported across Pakistan in 2025, marking an 8 per cent increase from the year before that, according to data released by a non-profit organisation on Monday.

Sahil, an Islamabad-based entity which monitors violence against children and women, said in a statement that the cases had been reported in 81 different newspapers from across the four provinces, as well as Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.

“In the year 2025, a total number of 3,630 child abuse cases have been reported in 81 different newspapers,” according to the organisation.

It said that gender divide analysis shows that out of the total reported cases of child abuse, 1,924 (53 per cent) of victims were girls, 1,625 (47 per cent) were boys, and 116 cases were of newborn babies.

The data reveals that in a day, more than nine children were abused in the year 2025.

The cases of child abuse have increased by 8 per cent (266 children) as compared to the year 2024, it said.

Abduction was the most commonly reported category, with 1,107 cases, followed by sodomy with 596 cases and rape with 522. Other reported categories included 365 cases of missing children, 195 cases of attempted rape, 141 cases of attempted sodomy, 130 cases of gang sodomy, 108 cases of gang rape, 58 cases of murder after sexual abuse, and 53 cases of child marriage.agencies