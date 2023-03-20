Pakistan police arrests Imran Khan’s nephew

Islamabad: Pakistan police arrested Imran Khan’s nephew and a number of his supporters on Monday for their alleged involvement in the attacks on the security personnel outside a court here over the weekend where the ousted premier arrived from Lahore to appear in the much-awaited hearing in a corruption case.

The raft of arrests was the latest amid the mounting cases filed against Khan, the chief of the main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Monday’s arrests bring the total number of Khan’s followers detained in Islamabad to 198 since Saturday. Among those arrested also include Hassan Niazi, Khan’s nephew.

The details of the other arrests were not known immediately. His supporters threw firebombs and hurled stones at the officers as riot police wielded batons and fired tear gas.

More than 50 officers were injured and a police checkpoint, several cars and motorcycles were torched.

Lahore Police on Sunday booked Khan and over 1,000 PTI workers under terrorism charges in two cases.

The number of cases against Khan has climbed up to 97.

Police also claimed to have recovered rifles, Kalashnikovs, bullets, marbles and petrol bombs from his house during the search operation.

Khan, 70, who arrived in the federal capital from Lahore on Saturday, appeared at the gates of the district court in the much-awaited corruption case.

However, due to the violence outside the judicial complex, the judge allowed Khan to return home after signing a register. The former prime minister has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.