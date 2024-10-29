Pakistan PM travels to Saudi Arabia on 2-day visit

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday travelled to Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit, during which he will hold talks with the Gulf kingdom’s top leadership and attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

The 8th edition of FII is being held in Riyadh from October 29-30, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office. “Look forward to attend this impressive gathering of political, business and corporate world leaders to shape a better future for all,” Sharif said in a post after reaching Riyadh.