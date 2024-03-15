Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif proposes 5-year plan for economic revival

Islamabad: The newly-elected government of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to work on a comprehensive five-year roadmap for the cash-strapped country’s economic resurgence, according to a media report on Friday.

This strategic blueprint will focus on curbing inflation, alleviating poverty and creating jobs, the Dawn newspaper reported. “In the first meeting, the prime minister sought estimates from different ministries and divisions and formed a committee to go back to the ministries to set five-year targets in different sectors, such as IT, agriculture, industries, energy, food and livestock, reforms in FBR (Federal Board of Revenue), ease of doing business, etc,” Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja said after the meeting.

Khawaja said the committee, after getting the required information

from the ministries and divisions, would prepare a consolidated document carrying five-year targets for all sectors. She said several meetings would be held soon on the five-year roadmap.

Earlier, speaking at the meeting, PM Sharif said consultation should be held on the plan with all stakeholders of different sectors of

the economy.