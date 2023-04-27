Pakistan PM Sharif secures vote of confidence in National Assembly

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday secured a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, with 180 lawmakers expressing “full confidence” in his leadership, in a surprise development amidst an increasing confrontation between the government and the top judiciary.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, tabled a resolution in the lower house, stating that the National Assembly of Pakistan “reposes its full confidence in the leadership of” Prime Minister Sharif. The resolution was supported by 180 lawmakers in the 342-member National Assembly. When Sharif was elected as the prime minister in April last year, he had secured the support of 174 lawmakers. “Consequently, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly and commands the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced, amid thumping of desks by lawmakers. Later, Prime Minister Sharif addressed the House and thanked the lawmakers for reposing confidence in him.

On Monday, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb rejected reports that Prime Minister Sharif would seek a vote of confidence from Parliament in the middle of a tussle with the top judiciary.

Marriyum took to Twitter to dispel the impression of the vulnerability of the premier and the need to seek a vote to show that he enjoyed the trust of the majority.