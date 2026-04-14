Pakistan offers to host 2nd round of US-Iran talks that could take place as soon as Thursday

Washington: US and Iran could be headed toward a second round of talks, according to AP sources. The sides are weighing new in-person negotiations in a bid to reach a deal aimed at ending their six-week war before the ceasefire expires next week, two US officials and person familiar with the development said. The three said discussions were still underway about a new round of talks, while a diplomat from one of the mediating countries went further to say Tehran and Washington have agreed to it.

All four spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic negotiations. It's unclear if the same level of delegation would be expected to attend, the diplomat and US officials said. The diplomat and US officials said Islamabad, Pakistan, was once again being discussed as the host location. The US officials also said Geneva was a possibility, and that while the venue and timing had not been decided, the talks could happen Thursday. The White House didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Trump told reporters earlier Monday that “we've been called by the other side” and “they want to work a deal.”