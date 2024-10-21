Pakistan limits Chief Justice’s term to 3 years

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday enacted a law, capping the Chief Justice’s tenure to three years and setting up a special commission to appoint the top judge from three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, amid opposition from the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday gave his assent to the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024, after it was passed by both Houses of Parliament - the Senate and the National Assembly. With the 26th Constitution Amendment Bill becoming law, the government can now block Justice Masoor Ali Shah from succeeding the current Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is set to retire on October 25 after reaching superannuation, which is 65 years. The original idea of extending the retirement age of judges from 65 to 68 was not part of the amendment. On Sunday, the bill was greenlit by the Senate with a two-thirds majority.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Sunni-Ittehad Council (SIC) opposed the amendment in the NA.