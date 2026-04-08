Pakistan issues 2,800 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for Baisakhi

Lahore: Pakistan has issued at least 2,800 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the country for Baisakhi festival scheduled to be held in Punjab province between April 10 and 14, an official said on Tuesday.

“On the occasion of Baisakhi and the 327th Khalsa Janam Din celebrations, Pakistan has issued more than 2,800 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India,” Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin told PTI.

He said the Sikh pilgrims from India are scheduled to arrive via the Wagah border on April 10 with the main ceremony being held on April 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, some 400 kms from Lahore. Besides participating in the annual Baisakhi Mela in Pakistan, the Sikhs from India will also visit Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

The spokesperson said a high-level review meeting was held on Tuesday at the Punjab Home Department to finalise security and hospitality arrangements for the pilgrims arriving from India.