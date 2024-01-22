Pakistan, Iran agree to reinstate ambassadors

Islamabad: Pakistan and Iran have “mutually agreed” to reinstate their ambassadors in each other’s country, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Monday, restoring bilateral ties downgraded following last week’s tit-for-tat attacks on each other’s territory.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will also visit the country on January 29 at the invitation of cash-strapped Pakistan’s Foreign Minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani, the FO said in a statement. Tensions escalated between Islamabad and Tehran after Pakistan conducted “precision military strikes” against what it called “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Siestan-Balochistan province that killed 9 people in the wee hours on Thursday.

The attack was seen as retaliation to Iranian missile and drone attacks last

Tuesday on two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan’s unruly Balochistan province.