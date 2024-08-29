‘Pakistan has no plans to hold talks with TTP’

Islamabad: Pakistan Thursday said it has no plans to hold talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and asked Afghanistan’s Taliban government to take “robust action” against these terror groups and prevent their activities.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the presence of terror groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), in Afghanistan was confirmed by multiple international reports including the United Nations.

“We expect the Afghan authorities to take robust action against these terror groups and prevent their activities that endanger Pakistan’s security,” she said at the weekly press briefing here.