Pakistan govt under fire for nominating Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Lahore: The Pakistan government, as well as the country’s military establishment, have come under severe criticism from netizens on social media for recommending US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, has formally sent a letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee in Norway, recommending the US President for the award for his “decisive diplomatic intervention” during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Soon after the announcement, netizens on X began chiding the Pakistani government for pleasing its “master”, the US president.

The criticism intensified after the US attacked Iran’s Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites to destroy the country’s nuclear programme. US President Trump warned of additional strikes if Iran retaliated. “Pakistanis, beware! After an attack on Iran, PM Shehbaz might not only award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, but also bestow upon him the Tamgha-e-Jurat, Tamgha-e-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery), Tamgha-e-Basalat (Medal of Valour), Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence), and perhaps even the Nishan-e-Haider,” a user said on X on Sunday.

Pakistani journalist Ameer Abbas said: “The same Trump that PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique once compared to Genghis Khan and Hitler — last night, the very same PML-N government nominated that ‘Genghis Khan and Hitler’ for the Nobel Peace Prize. Who is orchestrating such shameful and cowardly decisions?”

“How far will Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari go to please the powers that be — throwing the nation, the system, parliament, the Constitution, democracy, and political traditions into the abyss?” he asked. Political analyst and columnist Raheeq Abbasi sarcastically said that the very Donald Trump whom Westerners were protesting against for war crimes was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.