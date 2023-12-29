Pakistan court dismisses plea against former PMs, including Nawaz Sharif

Lahore: A court in Pakistan on Friday dismissed a petition seeking disclosure of Toshakhana gifts (received from heads of the states) against all former

premiers, including Nawaz Sharif and former lawmakers and not just Imran Khan.

Petitioner Tanveer Sarwar had requested the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Raheel Kamran to issue directives for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to “allow criminal complaints against all former premiers and lawmakers,” who are contesting the

February 8, 2024 polls but did not show details of Toshakhana gifts they received in their assets submitted to the ECP in their nomination papers.

Sarwar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder Imran Khan was handed down three year imprisonment in the Toshakhana case

for “non-disclosure of the details of state gifts in his assets.”

On the contrary, former prime minister such as Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and former

president Asif Zardari did not disclose the details of their Toshkhana gifts but “they are contesting upcoming polls,” he claimed.