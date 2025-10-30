Pakistan confirms talks with Afghanistan failed

Islamabad: Pakistan authorities on Wednesday confirmed that talks with the Afghan Taliban to tackle cross-border terrorism failed, saying Kabul backtracked on commitments to control militancy.

The Four-day talks began on Saturday and were facilitated by the host, Turkiye, where officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan attempted to find a common ground but failed to reach a consensus.

Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, confirmed the peace talks ended without a breakthrough. “The dialogue thus failed to bring about any workable solution,” Tarar said in a post on social media.

He said Pakistan had long sought cooperation from Kabul against militants targeting the country.

Tarar said, ever since the assumption of control in Kabul, Pakistan has repeatedly engaged with the Afghan Taliban Regime regarding persistent cross-border terrorism.

Tarar added that Islamabad had asked the Taliban regime “time and again to fulfil their written commitments to Pakistan and to the international community in the Doha Agreement.”

However, he said, “Pakistan’s fervent efforts proved futile due to the Afghan Taliban Regime’s unabated support to anti-Pakistan terrorists.” “The Taliban regime bears no responsibility towards the people of Afghanistan and thrives on a war economy,” he said, adding that it “desires to drag and mire the Afghan people into a

