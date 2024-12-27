Pakistan confirms airstrikes targeting militants’ hideouts in Afghanistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday confirmed that it carried out strikes targeting militants’ hideouts in Afghanistan, amid strong protest from the Afghan leadership, which condemned it as a “brutal act” and said such arbitrary actions are not a solution to any problem.

According to the Afghan officials, at least 46 people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured in airstrikes by Pakistani fighter jets on parts of the Barmal district in Paktika province on Tuesday night that also damaged several homes. “The intelligence-based operation was conducted by Pakistani security forces in the border areas of Afghanistan,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in response to a query about the Tuesday night strikes at the weekly press briefing here. She added that the operation was carried out “based on threats to the security of Pakistani citizens”.

The spokesperson, however, emphasised that Pakistan had “always prioritised dialogue in matters relating to ties with Afghanistan”. “We respect Afghanistan’s integrity and sovereignty.”

She also said that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies routinely conduct operations “against terrorist groups in the border areas”. “Preparations for these operations are made in an extremely careful manner,” she said, adding that protecting its citizens was Pakistan’s top priority.