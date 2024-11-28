Pakistan, China hold military level talks on counter-terrorism

Islamabad: Pakistan and China military officials held talks on counter-terrorism and regional security amid unease following the recent attacks on Chinese nationals.

General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) China and one of China’s two top military leaders, is visiting Pakistan

along with a high-level delegation, according to a military statement.

General Zhang held a one-on-one meeting with Army Chief Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday, followed by delegation-level discussions.

According to the statement, the engagements focused on “matters of mutual interest, regional security

dynamics, measures for regional stability, and enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.”

General Zhang spoke about Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, which remain a key topic of discussion between the two countries

due to the rising frequency of attacks targeting Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

Newspaper Dawn reported that there have been media reports that Beijing is seeking a more proactive role in ensuring the safety

of its citizens in Pakistan, but the Foreign Office has emphasised that counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries is based on mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty.