Pakistan Army sacks three officers

Islamabad: Pakistan Army on Monday announced that three officers including a Lieutenant-General were sacked and action was taken against three major generals and seven brigadiers for failing to protect key military installations during the May 9 violence following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time. Addressing a press conference, military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif said the army conducted two probes into the protests by PTI supporters and took action.

“After a deliberate accountability process, keeping the requests of in-court inquiries in view, disciplinary proceedings were

initiated against those who failed to keep the security and honour of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and General Headquarters intact.

“Three officers, including a Lieutenant-General, have been removed and strict disciplinary proceedings completed against other officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, have been completed,” he said. He said probes were carried out by officers of major general level officers.

Without giving details, including the identity of the officers, Maj Gen Sharif said that the

action taken by the army shows that there is a system of strict self-accountability

within the military and action is taken irrespective of post or position.

He said that accountability in the Pakistan Army was carried out without discrimination, irrespective of rank or social status.