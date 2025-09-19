‘Pakistan army chief issued orders to attend funeral of JeM militants killed in Indian attack’

Lahore: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir had issued direct orders to the Corps Commander of Bahawalpur and

soldiers to attend the funeral of those killed in the Indian missile strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad’s headquarters on May 7, a top commander of the terror group

has said.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri also said that the Pakistan Army and the jihadis have become one after 25 years of his outfit’s struggle. “After the struggle of 25 years, we have brought the state, Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy on the jihadi ideology. Those who were killed belonged to JeM, and it was the Pakistan Army and Air Force that had taken their revenge...Tell me, isn’t it true?” he said. Kashmiri further disclosed that after the attack on JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur, some 400 km from Lahore, Army Chief Munir issued

direct orders from GHQ Rawalpindi to the Corps Commander and soldiers to attend the funeral of those killed in the Indian attack at JeM headquarters and pay tribute to them.