Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan leave 15 dead, Taliban promises retaliation

At least 15 people have been killed in a series of Pakistani airstrikes on the Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan. The victims, including women and children, were caught in the bombings that took place on the night of December 24. The toll is expected to rise as recovery efforts continue in the area.

Local sources indicate that Pakistani jets carried out the attack, which targeted multiple villages, including Laman, where five members of a family lost their lives. The Murg Bazaar village was also devastated, worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

The airstrikes have resulted in significant civilian casualties and widespread destruction, intensifying tensions between the two nations. While investigations into the attack are ongoing, it remains unclear who is fully responsible for the bombing.

In response to the strikes, the Taliban's Ministry of Defence has vowed to retaliate. A spokesperson condemned the bombing, asserting that "Waziristani refugees" were among the victims. The Ministry emphasized that defending their land and sovereignty was a legitimate right.

Pakistani officials have yet to confirm their involvement in the airstrikes. However, sources close to Pakistan’s military suggest that the strikes were intended to target Taliban hideouts near the border. This attack comes at a time of rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly due to the presence of Pakistani militants operating within Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has stepped up attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months. Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of offering shelter to these militants, a claim the Afghan side has repeatedly denied. Enayatullah Khwarazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban Ministry of Defence, rejected Pakistan’s assertions, stating that the victims were primarily civilians, including displaced Waziristani refugees. He added that several children had also been killed or injured in the airstrike, though no exact casualty numbers have been provided.

The Waziristani refugees, who had previously been displaced by military operations in Pakistan's tribal areas, are among those who have borne the brunt of the violence. Pakistan maintains that a significant number of TTP militants have sought refuge in Afghanistan, where they are allegedly being protected by the Afghan Taliban. Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent months, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan of harboring these militants, while the Taliban denies any collaboration with the group.

As efforts to assist the wounded and recover bodies continue, both sides remain at odds, and the situation shows little sign of easing in the near future.