Pakistan: 4 terrorists killed in northwest

BY Agencies20 Feb 2026 1:54 AM IST

Peshawar: Pakistani security forces on Thursday killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

An operation was conducted in the Lakki Marwat district on the basis of credible intelligence regarding the presence of militants belonging to the Fitna Al-Khawarij, the military’s media wing said in a statement. Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term used by the state for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

