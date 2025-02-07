Pakistan: 3 cops killed in attack on checkpost

Peshawar: At least three policemen were killed and six others injured when heavily armed militants attacked a police check post in the restive northwest Pakistan on Thursday morning, police said.

The attackers launched a barrage of gunfire at the Bahadur Khel check post in the Karak district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

“Unknown terrorists opened fire from all sides at a check post in Karak’s Bahadur Khel area, targeting police personnel using light and heavy weapons in an attempt to capture the check post,” according to a statement from the KP Police Central Office.

The security personnel present at the checkpost fired back in an encounter which lasted two hours, following which the terrorists fled, the statement said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to District Police Officer Shehbaz Elahi, three injured policemen were shifted to the Karak District Headquarter Hospital, while three others were sent to Peshawar for treatment as their condition was critical. District Police Officer said the assailants fled the scene after police retaliated. A police contingent immediately arrived at the site and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators. Security measures have been heightened across the area.