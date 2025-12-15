Pakistan: 13 TTP terrorists killed in northwest

Peshawar: Pakistani security forces killed 13 TTP terrorists in two separate operations in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military media wing said on Sunday.

The intelligence-based operations were conducted in the Mohmand and Bannu districts.

“On 12-13 December 2025, thirteen khwarij belonging to Fitna Al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,” the statement said.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In the Mohmand District operation, seven terrorists were killed by the security forces. Six terrorists were killed in the operation in the Bannu district.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.agencies