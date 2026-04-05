Pak would hit Kolkata in ‘future’ conflict: Asif

Lahore: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday warned India that it would respond with a strike in Kolkata to any “future misadventures.”

“If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata,” Asif said while talking to reporters at his hometown of Sialkot, some 130kms from Lahore.

He claimed that there are reports that a false-flag operation has been designed through their own men or through the Pakistanis in their detention by laying down some bodies somewhere and saying “they were terrorists and had done so and so.”

He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.