Pak willing for ‘meaningful dialogue’ with India: PM

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said his country was willing for a “meaningful dialogue” with India to resolve all outstanding issues.

Sharif made the remarks while talking to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, who called on the Prime Minister at the PM House, according to an official statement.

The two discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional situation in South Asia and the Middle East.

“The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the UK’s role in de-escalation of tensions during the Pakistan-India standoff and reiterated that Pakistan was ready for a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues,” according to the statement.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.