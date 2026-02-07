Pak, Uzbek reiterate to enhance bilateral trade to $2 bn by 2029

Islamabad: Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed enhancing cooperation in several areas, including security, investment and agriculture as the two sides reiterated to increase bilateral trade to USD 2 billion by 2029, it was announced Friday.

President Mirziyoyev landed in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day State visit during which he held in-depth talks with Sharif and also met President Asif Ali Zardari and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to the joint declaration on the outcomes of the two-day State visit, the two sides noted the salience of the economic relationship in strengthening the bilateral ties, while acknowledging the fact that Uzbekistan was the first country in Central Asia, with which Pakistan had signed Transit Trade Agreement as well as Preferential Trade Agreement.

“They welcomed the growing volume of trade and commerce between the two countries. They recalled the setting of the USD 2 billion bilateral trade target, and reiterated their commitment towards achieving it by 2029,” the joint statement said.